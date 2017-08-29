Salesforce debuts AI tool for natural language SQL searches

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has a new AI system that can take natural language questions and use those to query an SQL.

The Seq25QL system can take a user question like “how many clients do I have in Florida” and the system can scan the database and return the answer, which could greatly streamline enterprise efficiency.

Salesforce concurrently released the WikiSQL data set publicly so that data scientists can use the data to improve and train natural language queries.

