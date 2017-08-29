Murdoch pulls Fox News from UK, citing lack of interest

Rupert Murdoch has pulled Fox News (FOX +0.9% , FOXA +0.9% ) off the Sky (SKYAY +0.3% ) broadcast platform in the UK, saying it costs too much to provide the channel to just a few thousand viewers there.

The move is nominally unrelated to Fox's $14.7B bid to take control of the 61% of Sky it doesn't own, a bid that has run into regulatory hurdles and could hit a months-long approval process.

But some opponents of the deal point to Fox News and its conservative bent as a reason to tightly follow media plurality regulations.

“We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the UK," Fox says in a statement.

