Energy shares battered again as Harvey continues to spark uncertainty

Exploration and production companies with significant exposure to Texan oil basins continue to feel the sting from Harvey, extending yesterday's hefty losses:

The lists of decliners mostly mirrors yesterday's results: (APA -1.9% ) -2% , (XEC -2.3% ) -2.3% , (APA -1.9% ) -1.9% , (RRC -1.5% ) -1.9% , (NFX -1.5% ) -1.6% , (SN -2.2% ) -2.1% , (CRZO -3.2% ) -3% , (CHK -1.5% ) -1.2% , (EOG -1% ) -1.1% .

Even some refiners, which sported strong gains yesterday, are giving back some of their gains: (VLO -0.8% ) -0.8% , (PSX -0.1% ) -0.1% , (MPC -1.9% ) -1.8% , (PBF -0.4% ) -0.4% , (DK) +0.1% , (ANDV -0.2% ) +0.3% , (HFC +0.7% ) +0.6% , (CLMT +0.8% ) +0.7% .

Due to the impact of flooding on labor, logistics and infrastructure, “onshore and offshore production may not bounce back as quickly as the market is initially assuming,” Barclays analysts say.

“Moreover, the delayed impact of deferred completions in [Eagle Ford] may dent Q4 production prospects and will likely be supportive of crude and natural gas prices in the months ahead,” the firm says.