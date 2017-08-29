U.S. postpones ruling on Canada lumber duties by two months

The U.S. Commerce Department says it is delaying its final determination for anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber until mid-November from the decision that had been expected in the first week of September.

Commerce Secretary Ross hopes the extension will provide additional time "to address the complex issues at hand and to reach an equitable and durable suspension agreement."

Canada and the U.S. are locked in a dispute over softwood lumber, and tensions escalated in April when the Trump administration imposed preliminary countervailing duties of as much as 24% on Canadian imports and followed up with additional duties in June.

Potentially related tickers: WY, RYN, EVA, CTT, OSB, POPE, MAS, UFPI, DEL, AMWD, KOP, TREX, LUK, LPX, CUT, WOOD