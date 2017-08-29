Report: Exxon completely shutting Beaumont refinery

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) reportedly has shut all units at its 362K bbl/day refinery in Beaumont, Tex., due to high water in the plant that likely will get worse as Harvey's path now looks set for the area east of Houston.

Motiva Enterprises reportedly will make a final decision today on whether to shut the largest U.S. crude oil refinery, which also has taken on rising water levels, at Port Arthur.

Just up the coast from Houston, the four refineries in the Beaumont and Port Arthur area are home to 8.5% of total U.S. refining capacity.