Google meets with EU antitrust regulators today to outline changes

The Wall Street Journal reports Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was to met with EU antitrust regulators today to outline how the company plans to stop favoring its own shopping results in searches.

Google received a $2.9B fine from the European Commission in June due to its search discrimination.

Regulators had given Google a late September deadline to overhaul its shopping results to equally promote its own results and those of competitors in all applicable EU countries.

Sources expected Google to meet today’s deadline for outlining the implementation.

The regulators don’t need to officially sign off on the plan for changes. If Google fails to make sufficient changes before next month’s deadline, the company could receive additional penalties amounting to 5% of the average daily global revenue per day.

