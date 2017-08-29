Abbott issues second round of updates on St. Jude pacers

Abbott (ABT -0.6% ) announces the second round of updates to St. Jude pacemakers that it says will reduce the already low risk of the devices being hacked in addition to providing doctors an earlier warning when the batteries in its cardioverter defibrillators are at risk of premature power loss.

St. Jude recalled 400K of its implanted heart devices almost a year ago due to the risk of premature battery depletion, linked to two deaths in Europe.

The FDA and U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the St. Jude devices were vulnerable to hacking although no specific instances have come to light. Abbott says compromising the security of the implantable products would require a complex set of circumstances, but it will update the software nonetheless the reduce the risk of a malicious attack. The organizations looked into the matter after short seller Muddy Waters published a report claiming the devices were easy to hack.

Abbott spokesperson Candace Steele Flippin says, "Abbott is resolving all old St. Jude Medical issues."

