AstraZeneca recruits Takeda to co-develop Parkinson's candidate MEDI1341, deal value up to $400M

AstraZeneca (AZN -0.1% ) inks an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF)(OTCPK:TKPYY) to co-develop and co-commercialize MEDI1341, an alpha-synuclein antibody for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD).

Under the terms of the agreement, AZN will lead Phase 1 development while Takeda will be responsible for later-stage development. Future development and commercialization costs and future revenues will be shared equally. Takeda will pay AZN up to $400M in various development and commercial milestones. Additional financial terms are not disclosed.

Alpha-synuclein is protein prone to aggregation that contributes to the development of PD. Removing the protein aggregates or preventing them from forming could potentially prevent or delay the onset of PD or stop/slow its progress.