Freeport McMoRan -2% after giving up a lot to win Grasberg deal

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.2% ) remains sharply lower, although paring earlier ~5% losses, following its agreement with the Indonesian government over the Grasberg copper mine in which it was forced to divest 51% of its stake and build a second smelter in Indonesia.

“If it wasn’t copper, this may have played out differently. But given copper’s long-term positive outlook and the billions of dollars already invested by Freeport in Grasberg, they must realize that 49% is better than nothing," says James Wilson, mining analyst for Argonaut Stockbroking in Perth.

However, crucial details on the stake sale as well as additional taxes remain unresolved in the dispute; the value of the 41% stake that FCX must now sell remains to be determined, and the government and its state-owned enterprises are unlikely to have the financing to buy it in one piece, analysts say.

“It’s a bit early to say whether Freeport caved in or not,” because of the uncertainties, Argonaut Securities Asia analyst Helen Lau tells Bloomberg. “Freeport knows this mine very well and must understand it can be maintained at low costs in the long term. Ultimately this is profit driven and by agreeing this deal, Freeport can potentially benefit for 20 years."