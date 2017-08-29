Report: WhatsApp working on app, verified accounts for businesses

WhatsApp (FB +0.5% ) looks to be making moves toward its business customers, working on a stand-alone messaging app for corporations who want to chat with customers and moving toward verifying business accounts, Business Insider says.

A page that was hidden in its support website discusses using a green checkmark for "Verified Business Accounts" as part of a small pilot program it's running with some businesses.

Meanwhile, the site notes a code analysis from WABetaInfo points to what looks like a stand-alone app that can send automated customer support messages, a la Facebook's Messenger product. A job listing from Facebook calling for for a technical specialist mentions a "WhatsApp Business app for Android."