Raymond James sees promise in Fitbit's smartwatch

Raymond James -- which earlier this month said that an August release of a wristwatch would be critical to profits for Fitbit (FIT +0.8% ) -- has reacted to yesterday's product announcement by saying the Ionic smartwatch has "all the right specs."

Analyst Tavis McCourt reiterates his Outperform rating after reviewing the available info on the new watch, its $300 price point and its key differences from last year's Blaze model.

Fitbit may have trouble displacing the Apple watch, but if it can execute, it can take share from Android-based watches that have disappointed expectations, he says.

"The Ionic sits somewhere between an iPhone and a Garmin watch in most categories, being less sleek and functional than an Apple Watch but with better battery life and ruggedness while having similar specs and features of more expensive Garmin watches," he writes.

Much will depend on launch quality: "A new OS, new app store, multiple new apps, a complex music download process, along with new sensors in a new hardware package make execution difficult, but if the product quality is high and usage is relatively simple, Fitbit has an opportunity to essentially hold the smartwatch market position that has been vacated by Android given the poor quality and consumer acceptance of Android Wear smartwatches."