Brazil rejects Total's environmental study on drilling at Amazon River basin

Brazil’s environmental regulator says it rejected Total’s (TOT +0.3% ) environmental study on drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin, saying it needs more information or suspend the company’s license application.

The government’s repeated refusals to accept TOT’s environmental impact study has held up the company’s four-year effort to explore the offshore basin, which could contain as many as 14B barrels of oil.

The agency wants TOT to address how to limit the impact on marine mammals and turtles, clarify models for how oil in the water would disperse itself, and its initial rejection of the company’s proposals for environmental monitoring.