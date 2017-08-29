Ruling could reinstate $3.3B credits for Dish Network entities

A brouhaha over $3.3B in spectrum auction credits granted to (and then taken away from) two affiliates of Dish Network (DISH +1.6% ) is back in the news, as an appeals court has paved a path for the credits to return.

An appeals court ruling could nullify about $500M in fines and put the credits in play again if Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC can prove they're independent entities from Dish.

The two firms are 85% owned by Dish, and of $13.3B in bids in the 2015 FCC AWS-3 spectrum auction, $3.3B were initially ruled eligible for small-business credits. The FCC eventually ruled the firms were ineligible, and the two have made partial fine payments of about $500M to the FCC.

But while the appeals court said the FCC reasonably found Dish exercised "de facto" control, the entities must receive an opportunity to renegotiate Dish agreements to get a satisfactory amount of independence.

Dish and the FCC are both claiming some victory here, with Dish eager to work through concerns, and the FCC saying the court found that the agency "reasonably determined that Dish abused a program designed to help small businesses."

Previous coverage of Dish and the AWS-3 auction