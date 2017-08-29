Tabula Rasa subsidiary inks contract with largest U.S. managed care group for the elderly; shares ahead 9%

Thinly traded micro cap Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC +8.8% ) heads north on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 240K shares, in response to its announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary CareKinesis has signed a contract with CenterLight Healthcare to provide medication risk management services. Contract implementation, effective September 1, will start with a single launch center and will add more sites over time. Financial terms are not disclosed.

CenterLight is the largest PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) managed care organization in the U.S. providing long-term care services throughout the greater New York City area.