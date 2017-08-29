Nike's Kevin Durant throws shade at Under Armour

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant took an unexpected shot at Under Armour (NYSE:UA) yesterday during an interview with The Ringer.

"Nobody wants to play in Under Armours. I’m sorry. The top kids don’t because they all play Nike,” said KD.

Durant's teammate, Stephen Curry, is the inspiration for the UA basketball business.

Shares of Nike (NKE -2.1% ) and Under Armour (UAA -3% ) are both down after a huge cut in earnings guidance from Finish Line

