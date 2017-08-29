Storm damage to Exxon refineries caused release of hazardous pollutants

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1% ) discloses that Hurricane Harvey damaged two of its refineries and caused the release of hazardous pollutants.

XOM says a floating roof covering a tank at its Baytown oil refinery sank in heavy rains, dipping below the surface of oil or other material stored there and caused unusually high emissions, especially of volatile organic compounds.

At XOM's Beaumont petrochemical refinery, a damaged a sulfur thermal oxidizer caused the release of sulfur dioxide in amounts well in excess of the amounts allowed by the company’s permits.

Other facilities belonging to major companies also filed notices with Texas regulators, including Chevron Phillips (CVX, PSX), which said it expected its Cedar Bayou chemical plant to exceed permitted limits for several hazardous pollutants.