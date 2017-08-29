Rexahn Pharma up 27% on new U.S. nanoparticle patent

Thinly traded nano cap Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN +27.3% ) is up on almost double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 577K shares, in apparent response to the issuance of a new patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,744,167) from the USPTO covering storage-stable nanoparticulate compositions and formulations of piperazine compounds used to treat and prevent proliferative diseases, including cancer.

The company's cancer-focused pipeline includes RX-3117, an oral prodrug activated by a unique cancer cell enzyme called uridine cytidine kinase; Archexin, an antisense drug that inhibits a cancer cell signaling protein called Akt-1; and Supinoxin, an orally available small molecule inhibitor of a cancer protein called P-p68.