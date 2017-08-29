New Uber CEO confirms intent to WSJ

Expedia’s (NASDAQ:EXPE) Dara Khosrowshahi confirms to The Wall Street Journal that he intends to take the job as Uber (Private:UBER) CEO.

The contract still needs finalizing but Khosrowshahi’s confirmation marks his first comments since offered the position last weekend.

The incoming leader says ex-CEO Travis Kalanick will remain involved with Uber but didn’t specify how.

Khosrowshahi says he has a “budding relationship” with Kalanick and “mutual respect”.

Expedia shares are up 1.24% , returning some of the losses that followed the CEO announcement.

