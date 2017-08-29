ARI announces completion of acquisition by True Wind Capital

ARI Network Services (NASDAQ:ARIS) has been acquired by an affiliate of True Wind Capital, a San Francisco-based private equity firm.

The transaction was approved by shareholders on Aug. 28, 2017. ARI shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ARI common stock they hold.

ARI is now a privately held company and will no longer be traded on the NASDAQ.

CEO Roy W. Olivier: "We're excited to embark on ARI's next chapter as part of the True Wind family, We are now well positioned to accelerate our pace of innovation and capitalize on future growth opportunities allowing ARI to cement its position as the leader in the markets we serve."