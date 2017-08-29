Judge dismisses Palin suit against New York Times

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former politician Sarah Palin against The New York Times (NYT -0.5% ).

Palin had filed suit for defamation over a June editorial titled "America's Lethal Politics," related to the Virginia shooting that wounded U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

The editorial had originally accused a political action committee tied to Palin of distributing a map depicting Democratic lawmakers with weapon crosshairs on them before the shooting of U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords in 2011. The paper issued a correction noting that electoral districts, not people, were in the crosshairs.

Judge Jed Rakoff said that quickly corrected factual inaccuracies that somewhat pertained to Palin may have constituted negligence, "but defamation of a public figure it plainly is not."