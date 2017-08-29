Duke Energy drops Florida nuclear plant, commits $6B to "smarter energy"

Duke Energy (DUK +0.1% ) says it will no longer move forward with the proposed Levy County nuclear power plant in Florida, as part of a settlement with the state that includes investments in grid modernization, smart meters, solar, electric vehicle charging stations and battery storage.

Under the proposed settlement, which still must be approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, DUK commits nearly $6B over the next four years to build 700 MW of solar powers, 50 MW of energy storage, 500 electric vehicle chargers, and smart meters and grid modernization across the state.

DUK, which serves ~1.8M customers in Florida, says it will keep utility rates in line with inflation over the next four years and absorb more than $150M in closing costs.