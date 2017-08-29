Intel announces new family of workstation processors

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces the Xeon W family of workstation class processors.

The Xeon W processors replace the E5-1600 series Apple used in the Mac Pro so the Xeon W could appear in the upcoming Mac Pro model.

The base Xeon W-2123 model has 4 cores, 8 threads, and can turbo clock up to 3.9 GHz and costs $294.

The premium model has a TBA price tag, 18 cores, 36 threads, and turbo clocks up to 4.5 GHz.

The Xeon W processors will go on sale sometime in Q4.

