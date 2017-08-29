Bombardier out of the running for New York MTA subway contract

Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) proposal to supply a new fleet of subway cars for New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority is no longer being considered, a setback for its rail business in North America, the Globe and Mail reports.

The company declines to discuss the reasons why its bid was excluded from the process; the contract was for the supply of up to 1,700 subway cars worth an estimated US$3.2B.

Bombardier has a 35-year relationship with the MTA and has built, and is currently building, a combined total of ~2K subway cars for the city.