Amazon Echo goes out of stock; video app isn't ready for Apple TV

TechCrunch reports that the original Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo has gone out of stock online.

The disappearance could make way for an improved Echo that focuses more on audio quality to take on Sonos, which has its own smart speaker in the works, and the forthcoming Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) HomePod.

In other Amazon news, Recode sources say the company’s video app won’t be ready for the Apple TV in time for the device’s launch event, rumored for September 12.

The companies fought for years over the terms for Amazon to develop an app for the Apple TV but recently made amends so an app is still coming at some point this year.

