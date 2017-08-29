Finland president says no fighter deal commitment with Boeing

Finland Pres. Niinisto denies that the country is buying new fighter jets from Boeing (NYSE:BA), despite remarks by U.S. Pres. Trump during a news conference yesterday at the White House.

“One of the things that is happening is you’re purchasing large amounts of our great F-18 aircraft from Boeing and it’s one of the great planes, the great fighter jets,” Trump said; Niinisto did not respond, but later told reporters that "the purchase is just starting... that is very clear here."

Finland is looking to replace its aging fleet of 62 F/A-18 Hornet jets in a procurement estimated at €7B-€10B, and is expected to request that European and U.S. planemakers provide quotations for new jets in 2018, with a final decision made in the early 2020s.