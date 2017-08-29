Stocks shrug off North Korea missile launch to end higher

Stocks finished with modest gains but staged an impressive recovery from early losses; in fact, the Dow's nearly 200-point swing into positive territory was its best recovery from an intraday low since December.

European bourses had posted sharp losses following yet another North Korean ballistic missile launch, but U.S. investors set those worries aside as they have done after similar provocative actions during the year.

The VIX held a huge gain of ~27% in the early going but trimmed the gain to just 3.8% by the close.

The turnaround was led by the industrial sector (+0.7%), which benefited from strength in defense names following the North Korean launch; United Tech jumped 2.9% following a WSJ report that it was near a deal to buy Rockwell Collins.

The tech sector (+0.4%) also outperformed, helping to offset the relatively weak performance of financial (-0.5%) stocks, but select property and casualty insurers bounced back from yesterday's selloff that occurred in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

WTI crude futures fell 0.3% to $46.22/bbl on concerns about near-term demand following the closure of many oil refineries along the Texas coast.

U.S. Treasury prices moved higher across the curve in response to the North Korea news but dropped off from their best levels; the 10-year yield slipped 2 bps to 2.14% after trading as low as 2.09%.