Warrant exercise makes Buffett, Berkshire biggest BofA shareholder

Warren Buffett has become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America (BAC -0.6% ), after exercising an option to take hold of 700M shares at a heavy discount.

After the close, BofA announced the exercise of warrants that allow Berkshire Hathway (BRK.A, BRK.B) to buy the shares for $7.14 each -- vs. today's close of $23.58, a paper profit of some $11.5B.

The move was signaled in June, to take effect after BofA officially raised its quarterly dividend to $0.12 from $0.075.

The move brings Berkshire's stake in the bank to about 6.6%.