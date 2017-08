The API reported a draw of 5.78M barrels of crude oil for the week ending Aug. 25 vs. last week's draw of 3.6M barrels.

Gasoline showed an unexpected build of 476K barrels and distillates showed a draw of 486K barrels.

The results do not show the impact of Harvey, which will be reflected next week.

U.S. crude oil showed little movement after the data, now -0.5% at $46.34/bbl.

