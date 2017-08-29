Rio set to open Pilbara iron ore mine, as Australia’s exporters add capacity

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques will open the company’s $338M Silvergrass mine tomorrow, the first of a wave of as much as $10B in planned operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara region from the country's top iron ore producers to add 170M metric tons of new capacity to replace exhausted mines.

Rio has approved $100M for replacements of depleted operations and will consider approval for another $1B over the next three years as well as $4.4B of potential development and maintenance spending, according to a presentation earlier this month.

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) will seek approval next year to spend as much as $3.2B to develop its South Flank mine to replace 80M tons of annual output, and $300M on work to boost annual capacity in Australia to 290M tons, Deutsche Bank estimates.

Iron ore prices are trading near a four-month high as forecasts of a slowdown in China’s steel industry appear for now to be misplaced.