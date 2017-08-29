Hooker Furniture expands board to nine with two additions

Hooker Furniture (HOFT -0.9% ) has expanded its board to nine directors with the addition of two new ones.

Paulette Garafalo and Tonya Jackson are joining the board, currently at seven members. The moves are effective for the company's Q2 meeting on Sept. 6-7.

The move is "proactive" as Hooker expects board turnover in the next five years, says CEO Paul Toms.

Garafalo is currently CEO at apparel retailer Paul Stuart, and had previously worked in leadership roles at Brooks Brothers, Bally of Switzerland and Hickey Freeman.

Jackson is the VP, Global Supply Chain Operations for Lexmark and has spent her career with IBM and Lexmark.