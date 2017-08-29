Medicines Company up 4.8% amid FDA approval for Vabomere

The Medicines Company (MDCO +2.7%) is up 4.8% after hours as its Rempex Pharmaceuticals won FDA approval for the use of Vabomere for adults with complicated urinary tract infections.
Vabomere was evaluated in a clinical trial with 545 adults with cUTI, including pyelonephritis, an infection caused by specific bacteria. The trial showed gains in comparison with another antibacterial, piperacillin/tazobactam.
It had gotten a priority review from the FDA as a qualified infectious disease product.
Vabomere contains an antibacterial (meropenem) as well as vaborbactam, which inhibits some kinds of resistance mechanisms used by bacteria.