Medicines Company up 4.8% amid FDA approval for Vabomere

The Medicines Company (MDCO +2.7% ) is up 4.8% after hours as its Rempex Pharmaceuticals won FDA approval for the use of Vabomere for adults with complicated urinary tract infections.

Vabomere was evaluated in a clinical trial with 545 adults with cUTI, including pyelonephritis, an infection caused by specific bacteria. The trial showed gains in comparison with another antibacterial, piperacillin/tazobactam.

It had gotten a priority review from the FDA as a qualified infectious disease product.

Vabomere contains an antibacterial (meropenem) as well as vaborbactam, which inhibits some kinds of resistance mechanisms used by bacteria.