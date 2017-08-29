Peabody Energy says bankruptcy shields it from climate change lawsuits

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) says its recent emergence from bankruptcy should shield it from lawsuits brought by coastal California communities against fossil fuel companies over rising sea levels and global warming.

The lawsuits, filed last month by the counties of San Mateo and Marin in Northern California and the southern city of Imperial Beach, seek to hold a wide group of oil, gas and coal companies responsible for greenhouse gas emissions produced over decades which they say have made coastal communities more vulnerable to flooding and other dangers.

BTU, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, says it should be dropped as a defendant in the lawsuits because of provisions in its court-approved bankruptcy plan.

The lawsuits seek monetary damages from companies including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH), which itself emerged from bankruptcy protection last year.