Tribes say Energy Transfer overstates Dakota Access shutdown impact

Native American tribes hoping to persuade a judge to shut the Dakota Access oil pipeline say in last-minute court filings that project developer Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) has overstated the potential effects of a shutdown.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. in June ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider certain areas of its environmental analysis, and could decide to shut down the 1,200-mile pipeline while the work is done over the next several months.

ETP has maintained in court documents that a shutdown would cost it $90M/month, and energy trade groups say a shutdown "would result in substantial financial loss and uncertainty for upstream producers, shippers, downstream refiners, manufacturers, retailers and consumers."

The tribal attorneys question the shutdown impact, saying the pipeline has been operating only a short time but that ETP "claimed that the oil industry is already dependent on its continued operation."