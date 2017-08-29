Most holders pass on McClatchy 9% debt tender

Noting the final results of a tender offer for senior debt due 2022, McClatchy (MNI -1.4% ) reports that most holders declined the offer.

The company offered to pay up to $65M cash for its 9% senior secured notes due in 2022, as part of a requirement due to selling its interest in CareerBuilder.

Some $1.685M aggregate principal was tendered before the offer's expiration.

"Given that these 9.0% Notes are trading at a premium, we are not surprised that a majority of holders declined our offer to repurchase the notes at par," says CFO Elaine Lintecum.

She says the company may now evaluate using the funds from CareerBuilder to buy back debt in private transactions, to repay $16.9M of 5.75% notes due Sept. 1, 2017, to reinvest in the company's digital transformation or other uses.