McEwen Mining buys Black Fox Complex from Primero Mining

McEwen Mining (MUX +0.4% ) agrees to acquire the Black Fox Complex in the gold mining region of Timmins, Ontario, from Primero Mining (NYSE:PPP) for $35M.

In combination with the Timmins properties recently acquired from Lexam VG Gold, MUX sees the Black Fox deal as a significant expansion of its production footprint in Canada, adding ~50K oz. in 2018 and significantly lifting the company’s existing gold resources in the Timmins region.

MUX says its combined properties in the region now include seven development and exploration stage projects.