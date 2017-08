Mexico sees a serious risk the U.S. will withdraw from NAFTA and is preparing a 'Plan B.'

"This is not going to be easy," Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told senators in Mexico City. "The start of the talks is like a roller coaster."

Responding to the comments, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would continue to work "seriously" to improve the trade agreement.

