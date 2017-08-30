Otonomy's Otividex flunks late-stage study in Ménière’s diease

A Phase 3 clinical trial, AVERTS-1, assessing Otonomy's (NASDAQ:OTIC) OTIVIDEX in patients with an inner ear disorder called Ménière’s disease failed to achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically valid reduction in the number of vertigo days from baseline compared to placebo (58% vs. 55%; p=0.62). The study also failed to achieve any of the key secondary vertigo endpoints.

CEO David Weber, Ph.D., says, “We are greatly disappointed by these results, and surprised by both the higher placebo response and lower OTIVIDEX improvement than observed in our previous trials. I would like to thank the many patients and investigators who participated in our Ménière’s clinical program. Based on these results, we are immediately suspending all development activities for OTIVIDEX including the ongoing AVERTS-2 trial. In addition, the company is undertaking a review of its product pipeline and commercial efforts to identify opportunities to extend its cash runway and build shareholder value."

OTIVIDEX (formerly OTO-104), a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone, was being developed to treat a range of balance and hearing disorders. It is administered directly into the middle ear via injection through the eardrum.

The company is withdrawing its previously announced spending guidance for 2017 of $80M - 85M. As of June 30, its cash balance was $150.5M.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Nasdaq has not listed the premarket trading activity yet, but shareholders should expect a significant down move.