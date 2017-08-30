Amazon and Microsoft voice assistants will soon speak to each other

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announce that Alexa and Cortana will soon talk to each other.

Simply say “Alexa, open Cortana” to an Echo device or “Cortana, open Alexa” to a Windows 10 device.

Competitor Sonos is reportedly developing an audio quality focused speaker that also supports multiple voice assistants. Rumors have Amazon developing a new Echo with better audio quality to hold off both Sonos and Apple’s HomePod, which launches in December.

The Alexa-Cortana compatibility will launch later this year.

