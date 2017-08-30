Wedbush estimates Hurricane Harvey impact on restaurants

Wedbush says Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has high exposure to Hurricane Harvey with 20% of all its company-owned restaurants located in the Houston area.
The firm expects a $0.007 hit per day to EPS from the hurricane/flooding closures.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) has 27% of its Taco Cabana restaurants located in Houston and could see a negative impact of $0.005 per day.
Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) at $0.004 per day and BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) at $0.002 per day also have EPS exposure to extended closings.
