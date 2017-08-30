Futures inch up ahead of GDP data

U.S. stock index futures are up about 0.1% , as geopolitical concerns surrounding North Korea recede, and investors focus on the second estimate of U.S. GDP in Q2.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey continues to cast a shadow over the energy sector, with crude prices coming under pressure, as refineries continue to be affected by the storm.

Oil is down 0.6% at $46.15/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1316/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.13%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV