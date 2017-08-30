Lilly to refile U.S. marketing application for RA med baricitinib in January 2018

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) gives shareholders some good news this morning with its announcement that, after discussions with the FDA, it plans to resubmit its New Drug Application (NDA) for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) med baricitinib by the end of January 2018. The refiling will include new safety and efficacy data.

The company received a CRL in April citing the need for additional clinical data to support the optimum doses and additional data to further characterize the safety profile across treatment arms.

In July, the company said it did not anticipate refiling for at least 18 months. It also believes the FDA will regard it as a Class II resubmission which has a six-month review cycle.

Lilly co-developed baricitinib, an oral JAK inhibitor, with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), under a December 2009 agreement. It was approved in Europe in February and Japan in July.

