Mazor Robotics and Medtronic enter next phase of strategic partnership; shares of Mazor up 6% premarket

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) announces that it has entered the next phase of its strategic partnership with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) earlier than planned.

Key highlights of the agreement are as follows:

Medtronic assumes exclusive global spine market commercial responsibility for the Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform and its accessories.

The implementation of annual minimums for purchase of Mazor X systems by Medtronic with a cumulative potential of hundreds of Mazor X systems over a four and a half-year period.

Approximately 30 Mazor salespeople will join Medtronic to assure continuation of the current momentum.

Medtronic will invest $40M in Mazor at $38.46 per ADS. This third tranche of investment will bring Medtronic’s total investment in Mazor to $72M, representing ~11.9% of the outstanding shares post investment and 10.6% of the fully diluted shares.

Mazor will also issue to Medtronic warrants to purchase an additional 1.21M Mazor ADSs at an exercise price of $44.23 per ADS representing 15% premium. Medtronic has the right to exercise the warrants immediately in whole or in part, for cash, and they expire after 18 months. Assuming the full exercise of the warrants, Medtronic’s investment in Mazor will reach $125M and its ownership could increase to 4.2M ADSs, or 14.2%. Closing date of the $40M equity investment is September 12.

Mazor will continue to independently develop and market globally the Renaissance Surgical Guidance System.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.