FDA OKs The Medicines Company's Vabomere antibiotic; shares ahead 6% premarket

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has approved VABOMERE (meropenem and vaborbactam) for injection for the treatment of adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis.

VABOMERE had Priority Review and Qualified Infectious Disease Product status, the latter of which provides for an additional five-year period of market exclusivity. The company expects its patent coverage and QIDP status to provide exclusivity in the U.S. into 2031.