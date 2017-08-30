First comments from Uber's new CEO

Uber (Private:UBER) sent an email to employees last night confirming that Dara Khosrowshahi is the new CEO after a unanimous board vote and the ironing out of some contract details.

Ex-CEO and current board member Travis Kalanick says, “Casting a vote for the next chief executive of Uber was a big moment for me and I couldn’t be happier to pass the torch to such an inspiring leader.”

Khosrowshahi, in a memo to Expedia employees: “ “I have to tell you I am scared. I’ve been here at Expedia for so long that I’ve forgotten what life is like outside this place. But the times of greatest learning for me have been when I’ve been through big changes, or taken on new roles — you have to move out of your comfort zone and develop muscles that you didn’t know you had.”

