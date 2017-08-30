Largest U.S. refinery shuts down due to Harvey flooding

The largest crude oil refinery in the U.S. reportedly is shutting down due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Owner Motiva Enterprises said the 603K bbl/day refinery was operating at 40% capacity last night after announcing earlier yesterday that it was operating at 60% capacity.

With the shutdown of the Motiva refinery, 19.6% or 3.65M bbl/day of U.S. refining capacity would be shut due to Harvey, according to Reuters.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI