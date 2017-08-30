Canaccord Genuity sizes up restaurant sector

Canaccord Genuity issues fresh analysis on the restaurant sector folloiwng Hurricane Harvey.

"We expect restaurant stocks to continue to be under pressure in the very near-term until visibility around this catastrophic event improves," writes analyst Lynne Collier.

Looking further out, Collier thinks Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Fogo de Caho (NASDAQ:FOGO) are attractive due to their lack of exposure to the region impacted by Hurricane Harvey. All five stocks fell last week, ranging from a 1% drop for FOGO to a 6% slide for PLAY.

