Samsung seeking silicon wafer contracts to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor

Digitimes reports Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) hopes to sign multiple contracts with silicon wafer makers to ensure sufficient supplies for memory chip and logic IC manufacturing over the next two years.

Samsung already has a deal in place with GlobalWafers, which has told other customers to expect a 30% reduction in its wafer suppliers starting next year due to the deal.

Samsung is currently in talks with Shin-Etsu, Sumco, and Siltronic for wafers.

The supply push comes as Samsung accelerates foundry expansions to stay competitive with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing for both fabless chipmakers and system device makers like Apple.

