Post-earnings dip for Ollie's Bargin Outlet Stores

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:OLLI) reports comparable sales rose 4.5% in Q2 to mark an acceleration from the pace seen in Q1.

Gross profit fell 30 bps to 39.4% of sales as merchandise margins tightened a bit. Operating income rose 130 bps to 11.7% of sales.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects to report full year revenue of $1.045B to $1.052B vs. $1.04B consensus and EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.25 consensus.

