Zambia to restore power to Glencore copper mines

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) reaches an agreement with Zambia’s electricity utility to restore power supply to its copper mines, following a dispute the company said threatened thousands of jobs in the country.

Glencore’s Mopani Copper Mines and Zambia’s Copperbelt Energy say they struck a deal on revised power tariffs, without offering further details.

The Mopani operations provided Glencore with 41K metric tons of copper in 2016, a small part of its overall output of ~1.5M tons annually, but investments in the mine should raise the total to 160K tons, or ~$1B in revenues annually at current prices, once the work is completed.