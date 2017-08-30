Cummins beats Tesla to electric truck

As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fans await the company's semi-trailer truck announcement in September, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has quietly unveiled an electric truck of its own.

Dubbed the Urban Hauler Tractor, the concept is a fully electric class 7 truck with a maximum payload of 44,000 pounds, which will enter production around the end of the decade.

The battery’s capacity is 140 kilowatt-hours, which is enough for about 100 miles of range, although an extended-range version is also being developed.

According to reports, Tesla's truck will have a range between 200 and 300 miles.